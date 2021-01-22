Advertisement

Overnight Café receives $20,000 donation from United Way

The United Way of Rock River Valley donates $20,000 to help SecondFirst Church operate its...
The United Way of Rock River Valley donates $20,000 to help SecondFirst Church operate its Overnight Cafe for the homeless community.(WIFR)
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the coldest temperatures so far this winter arriving over the weekend, those living out on the streets could face dangerously cold conditions, but the Overnight Café is here to help.

First launched in 2019, the Overnight Café is now open nightly and ready to serve the homeless population in the Rockford region. Located inside SecondFirst Church, it provides guests with food, showers, warm clothing and even laundry services.

In order to help with operations, United Way of Rock River Valley presented the Overnight Café with a check for $20,000.

“SecondFirst Church is providing a critical service to our community,” said Paul Logli, UWRVV president and CEO. “It is an honor that United Way can donate these funds to help meet the immediate needs of those who otherwise may be spending the night outside in freezing temperatures.”

This donation from United Way means SecondFirst Church is more than half way to securing the funds they need to keep the Café open until March 1.

“With this gift from the United Way, the Rockford Overnight Cafe will be able to continue offering a warm safe space for our most vulnerable citizens on these cold winter nights,” said Rev. Rebecca White Newgren, senior pastor at SecondFirst Church. “The café has lessened the ER calls, lessened the emergency room visits. Police officers and firefighters are dropping people off here all the time, so we really kind of made a niche for this program and it really is a need.”

This donation from United Way was made possible from the generosity of people in our community who gave to the COVID-19 Emerging Needs Fund. Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, additional funding was needed in order to ensure the Overnight Café is able to run within the guidelines set by health officials.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pyramid Molding Group Announces Debut as Parent Company to Industrial Molds and Pyramid Plastics
At more than 50 years, Rockford manufacturer rebrands
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Congresswoman files articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden
White House
Washington D.C. Inauguration Day weather, looking at 2021 and in history
Carpetland USA President Kevin Rose says Wednesday night someone came on his property and...
Rockford business owner speaks out about catalytic converter theft
Signs continue to point to a stronger storm system that might impact the beginning of our next...
FIRST ALERT: Winter’s first sub-zero temperatures, two snow systems highlight eventful few days

Latest News

NICHOLAS CONSERVATORY FIELD TRIPS
Nicholas Conservatory offers in person, virtual field trip options
Lifescape
Volunteer donation to feed 500 seniors who struggle with food insecurity
A donation from a volunteer will fund the next Lifescape food giveaway.
Lifescape receives $20,000 donation to feed 500 seniors
Project Love Donates Mats to Homeless
Project Love donates mats, blankets to area homeless population