Overnight Café receives $20,000 donation from United Way

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the coldest temperatures so far this winter arriving over the weekend, those living out on the streets could face dangerously cold conditions, but the Overnight Café is here to help.

First launched in 2019, the Overnight Café is now open nightly and ready to serve the homeless population in the Rockford region. Located inside SecondFirst Church, it provides guests with food, showers, warm clothing and even laundry services.

In order to help with operations, United Way of Rock River Valley presented the Overnight Café with a check for $20,000.

“SecondFirst Church is providing a critical service to our community,” said Paul Logli, UWRVV president and CEO. “It is an honor that United Way can donate these funds to help meet the immediate needs of those who otherwise may be spending the night outside in freezing temperatures.”

This donation from United Way means SecondFirst Church is more than half way to securing the funds they need to keep the Café open until March 1.

“With this gift from the United Way, the Rockford Overnight Cafe will be able to continue offering a warm safe space for our most vulnerable citizens on these cold winter nights,” said Rev. Rebecca White Newgren, senior pastor at SecondFirst Church. “The café has lessened the ER calls, lessened the emergency room visits. Police officers and firefighters are dropping people off here all the time, so we really kind of made a niche for this program and it really is a need.”

This donation from United Way was made possible from the generosity of people in our community who gave to the COVID-19 Emerging Needs Fund. Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, additional funding was needed in order to ensure the Overnight Café is able to run within the guidelines set by health officials.

