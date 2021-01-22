Advertisement

Nicholas Conservatory offers in person, virtual field trip options

Programs are offered in 30-45 minute intervals
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 22, 2021
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As Coronavirus restrictions are being lessened and positivity rates drop, Nicholas Conservatory is offering new in person and virtual field trip options for school groups.

Three experiences are being offered. Green Greenhouse teaches students how the Conservatory captures the sun and extends the life of their plants. Predatory plants shows off how carnivorous plants have adapted to eating insects, and A Plant’s Life explores how a plant uses its own body to continue growth and health.

Virtual programs range from a $25 fee for groups with an additional $1 per student, to $40 per group with an extra $5 per student with an activity kit included. In person visits are $8 per student, and $5 per chaperone.

