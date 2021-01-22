Advertisement

Instacart to lay off about 1,800 workers

The employees are in-store shoppers, and include people from Kroger-owned stores and workers at...
The employees are in-store shoppers, and include people from Kroger-owned stores and workers at Mariano’s grocery store in Illinois who unionized last year.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Instacart is cutting its workforce by more than 1,800 employees.

The employees are in-store shoppers, and include people from Kroger-owned stores and workers at Mariano’s grocery store in Illinois who unionized last year.

Instacart says it’s a result of changes in how it works with its partners.

For pickup orders, grocers are increasingly using Instacart’s platform to receive orders but leaning on their own workers, rather than Instacart, to fulfill them.

Instacart added hundreds of thousands of contract workers during the pandemic, but these cuts could show the company is rethinking its relationship with some grocers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pyramid Molding Group Announces Debut as Parent Company to Industrial Molds and Pyramid Plastics
At more than 50 years, Rockford manufacturer rebrands
Signs continue to point to a stronger storm system that might impact the beginning of our next...
FIRST ALERT: Winter’s first sub-zero temperatures, two snow systems highlight eventful few days
Carpetland USA President Kevin Rose says Wednesday night someone came on his property and...
Rockford business owner speaks out about catalytic converter theft
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Congresswoman files articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden
White House
Washington D.C. Inauguration Day weather, looking at 2021 and in history

Latest News

In this picture released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader,...
Twitter suspends Iran top leader’s account over Trump threat
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday that the Covid variant found in the UK may have a...
Johnson says COVID variant may have higher mortality rate
Austin easily confirmed
Austin confirmed
On the first full day of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Trump impeachment to go to Senate Monday, launching trial