IDPH to allow all sports in Phase 4 Regions to play intra-conference games

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday that regions in Phase 4 can begin intra-conference, region and league games for all sports, including sports in the high-risk category such as basketball and football.

As of January 22, Regions 3, 5, and 6 are currently in Phase 4 mitigations.

For a region to move into Phase 4, which would allow conference and league play, it would have to meet the following metrics:

Test positivity rate of 6.5% or less for three consecutive days on a 7-day average; AND

Staffed ICU bed availability of 20% or greater for three consecutive days on a 7-day average; AND

No sustained increase in COVID-19 patients in hospitals for 7 of 10 days on a 7-day average

Region 1 is still in Tier 1 mitigations, after reaching 6.6% positivity rate on Friday. This means only team scrimmages are allowed for high-risk sports, until the region can sustain three straight days less than 6.5%.

Wearing face coverings or masks that cover the nose and mouth, including during competition, must be worn by all participants who can medically tolerate a face covering when unable to maintain at least a 6-foot social distance.

Basketball, boxing, football, hockey, lacrosse, martial arts, rugby, ultimate frisbee, and wrestling are categorized as high-risk sports. Those sports can begin conference play once that region of the state meets the Phase 4 mitigation level.

The Illinois Department of Public Health updated its All Sports Guidance to allow high-risk sports to compete in Phase 4 regions. (WIFR)

However, only state championships will be allowed for low-risk sports, and outdoor medium-risk sports.

Type of Play Levels (WIFR)

The IDPH encourages high schools to, “Limit the number of individuals from separate organizations who attend games or contests to keep sports gatherings as small as possible. Individual organizations should consider higher priority attendance for athletes, coaches, officials, medical staff, event staff, and security, and lower priority for others, such as spectators, media, and vendors.”

Regions under Tier 1 mitigations are allowed to have gatherings up to 25 people indoors or outdoors.

Earlier this week, the Illinois High School Association added a COVID-19 section to its resources page on its website. It has since been updated to reflect the changes announced by Governor J.B. Pritzker and IDPH.

IHSA is expected to have an updated schedule for the remainder of the year at its next board meeting on Wednesday, January 27.

