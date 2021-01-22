Advertisement

IceHogs release 30-game schedule for 2020-2021 season

Rockford IceHogs
Rockford IceHogs(WIFR)
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hockey returns to the BMO Harris Bank Center for the first time in nearly a year, when the American Hockey League begins its 2020-2021 season on February 5. The Rockford IceHogs announced their 30-game regular season schedule on Friday.

The IceHogs will begin the season with back-to-back home games against the Cleveland Monsters on Friday, Feb. 5 and Saturday, Feb. 6. It’ll be the fourth time in five years the two teams square off to open the season. Rockford ends the month of February in Cleveland to wrap up the four-game season series with the Monsters as part of the division realignment for 2020-2021.

There will be plenty of opportunities to watch and listen to the Hogs at home in March. Seven of the 15 home contests will take place that month, including a four-game home-stand to begin the month. Rockford will first see the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, March 27 at Allstate Arena, before returning to the BMO the next day to face the Wolves again. There are just six back-to-back stretches all season.

The team will play their home games on the BMO ice, however, spectators will not be allowed to attend to begin the year.

Per the IceHogs release, “The health and safety of our fans, players and staff is our top priority, and after careful consideration in collaboration with the city of Rockford and the Winnebago County Health Department, the IceHogs will not be hosting fans at BMO Harris Bank Center for the beginning of the 2020-21 season. We will continue working with the league, city and state officials to evaluate conditions to determine if there is a timeline that would allow for fans later this season.”

The IceHogs last played a game on March 8, 2020 in a 3-2 OT loss at Chicago. Their last home game was a 4-0 win against Grand Rapids on March 6, 2020.

Every home game of the upcoming season will be aired on 23.2 Antenna TV. You can view and download the entire 30-game schedule here.

