Advertisement

Hospital Chaplains prove to be invaluable amid COVID-19 pandemic

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hospitals across the country say their Chaplains are now a crucial part of their operations, offering solace to patients quarantining at the medical centers with families worried about loved ones.

Health leaders say many Chaplains are overwhelmed with the number of deaths in local hospitals. They try to provide emotional and spiritual relief to patients who are scared and alone, with no family to comfort them.

Chaplain Colin Eversmann of SwedishAmerican Hospital says, “We don’t have as many family members coming into the hospital because of the restrictions we have that keep them out so we don’t you know contribute to the spread of the corona virus we are busy trying to support patients, especially when we had a surge recently and then back in the summer we had a surge of higher cases but fortunately that’s going down a bit now”

Officials with SwedishAmerican say they have a Chaplain on call 24/7 just in case any of their patients need specialized care during times of distress.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pyramid Molding Group Announces Debut as Parent Company to Industrial Molds and Pyramid Plastics
At more than 50 years, Rockford manufacturer rebrands
Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child
White House
Washington D.C. Inauguration Day weather, looking at 2021 and in history
The Rockford community pulls together to help a long time activist recover after he was hit by...
Community helps long time Rockford activist who was hit by car last month
President Joe Biden signs multiple executive actions.
Keystone XL pipeline halted as Biden revokes permit

Latest News

Project Love Donates Mats to Homeless
Project Love donates mats, blankets to area homeless population
Poplar Grove Grant
Poplar Grove Small Business Grant
Poplar Grove Back to Business Grant
R.A.R. Supporting Rebuilding Rockford Campaign
Rockford Man Charged with Domestic Battery and Failure to Register
Rockford man arrested for allegedly violently abusing a child