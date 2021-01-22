Hospital Chaplains prove to be invaluable amid COVID-19 pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hospitals across the country say their Chaplains are now a crucial part of their operations, offering solace to patients quarantining at the medical centers with families worried about loved ones.

Health leaders say many Chaplains are overwhelmed with the number of deaths in local hospitals. They try to provide emotional and spiritual relief to patients who are scared and alone, with no family to comfort them.

Chaplain Colin Eversmann of SwedishAmerican Hospital says, “We don’t have as many family members coming into the hospital because of the restrictions we have that keep them out so we don’t you know contribute to the spread of the corona virus we are busy trying to support patients, especially when we had a surge recently and then back in the summer we had a surge of higher cases but fortunately that’s going down a bit now”

Officials with SwedishAmerican say they have a Chaplain on call 24/7 just in case any of their patients need specialized care during times of distress.

