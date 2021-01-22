Advertisement

First Alert: Bitterly Cold Air Today & Tonight, then Snow for the Weekend

Several Inches Possible Sunday Morning
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine today with highs in the mid to low 10′s. Northwest winds will put chill values at 0 to -10. Tonight we drop to -1! Increasing cloud cover tomorrow with snow to arrive Saturday evening. We could get 1 - 3″ by Sunday morning. Highs on Saturday in the mid 20′s with low 30′s expected Sunday. The First Alert Weather Team is watching another snow maker for Monday.

