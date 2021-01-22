Biden’s executive order to reimburse Illinois National Guard for COVID-19 response

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - After Sen. Tammy Duckworth urged the president to reimburse the Illinois National Guard for their activation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, President Biden is expected to sign an executive order to get the funding back to the National Guard.

Duckworth tried to appeal to the previous administration, but to no avail. The order is expected to fully cover the costs of these deployments and extend Title 32 authorization for National Guard service members.

“National Guard troops have been serving as frontline workers since the beginning of this pandemic, working to help keep their communities and their nation safe, and I’m glad that one of the first acts of the Biden administration is acting on my request to recognize their service and sacrifice by fully covering the cost of their deployments. This action reverses the Trump administration’s infuriating decision to withhold some of the federal funding that supports the deployment of these troops and I applaud this move to provide 100% of this critical funding.”

