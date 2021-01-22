Advertisement

All Illinois regions officially out of tier 2 mitigation

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced Region 4 (Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair, Washington) is moving to Tier 2 effective today.  All 11 regions have now moved out of Tier 3 mitigations.

“With all regions of Illinois now out of Tier 3, we can now see that the entire state is headed down the right path,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.  “During the summer, we were on this same path.  We know that we must continue to take precautions and be smart about how we relax some of the mitigation measures, which are in place to protect our health and safety.”

IDPH will continue to closely monitor test positivity, ICU bed availability, and the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19.  Should data show regions trending in the wrong direction, based on the established mitigation metrics, regions could once again find themselves in a higher tier with increase measures.

