$20,000 donation to feed 500 seniors who struggle with food insecurity

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A donation from a local volunteer will help 500 seniors in the Rockford region who struggle with food insecurity put food on their plate.

“Now it’s time to give back to society and money is not the issue for me,” Volunteer and donor Jay Endra said.

Lifescape hosted their first food drive-thru giveaway in December and Endra was a volunteer, handing out boxes filled with food he enjoyed the social work so much he decided to fund their next event all on his own.

“It’s very gratifying to me it’s very humbling to me,” Lifescape Executive Director Mike Hughes said.

Endra is a retired engineer, he worked 30 years and says he earned every penny he has. Endra believes it’s his time to give back to the community.

“When they say gee what can I do for you, I just say when you smile and leave that is my biggest reward,” Endra said.

Endra says after enjoying his time at the first food drive-thru he donated $20,000 to the organization out of his own pocket. Hughes says the contribution covers a second food giveaway on Feb. 10, he hopes it will help address a growing need in the community.

“People don’t realize that the seniors are more food insecure than what people understand and right now our clients, the seniors are more socially isolated than anybody else out there,” Hughes said.

Endra says his motivation comes from, his father who did a lot for the community when he retired, and after seeing the number of seniors who need help every day it was an easy decision to donate more than just his time.

“It really just takes your heart because we were supposed to start at Lifescape at 4 p.m. and people lined up at 2 p.m. so you can see how bad the needs are,” Endra said.

Hughes says those who want to receive one of the 500 food boxes on Feb. 10 need to call 815-490-1108 on one of the three pre-registration days, Jan. 27, Jan 28, and Jan. 29 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

