Winnebago County to receive its share of emergency rental assistance funding

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Through the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Emergency Capital Investment Program, Winnebago County has received its share of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program funding.

Receiving more than $8.3 million, it’s part of a national $25 billion program to assist families that are unable to pay rent and utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the funding will help keep low-income families from becoming homeless.

“These funds will be a significant impact to Winnebago County”, said Winnebago County Chairman Joe Chiarelli. “Once the eviction moratorium is lifted, we could see a burden placed not only on families that have lost income due to the pandemic, but also on landlords that are faced with no choice but eviction. The increase in homelessness is just the start, evictions in turn create more caseloads for our courts and the Sheriff’s Department. These funds will help our community far beyond helping with past rent balances.”

Not less than 90 percent of the awarded funds must be used for direct financial assistance, including rent, rental arrears and utilities. The program eligibility and administration will be finalized in the coming days, but generally an eligible family would meet the following criteria:

Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19;

Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; and

Has a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median.

Eligible households that include an individual who has been unemployed for the 90 days prior to their application will be prioritized.

Families already receiving rental assistance through other programs would not be eligible.

Winnebago County expects to partner with the City of Rockford Human Services for delivery of the funding throughout the county. “Rockford Mayor McNamara and I have already had conversations about how we can work together to bring the best of Winnebago County and Rockford departments for this program” said Chairman Chiarelli. “We look forward to having application information available in the near future after we finish finalizing the program administration.”

