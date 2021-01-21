Wednesday morning’s chill just a preview of major cold still to come
Season’s first sub-zero temperatures possible as weekend commences
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a remarkably benign start to 2021, the Stateline was dealt a few potent meteorological blows from Mother Nature over the past 24 hours. First, it was a brief shot of heavy snow Tuesday evening, followed immediately by a punch of much colder arctic air that sent the snow blowing and drifting over our roadways, and allowing temperatures to crash. When all was said and done, the Stateline awoke to some of the coldest temperatures of the season, with the entire region having dropped into the single digits for just the third time all winter long!
Though gusty southerly winds did their best to allow temperatures to recover closer to normal during the day Wednesday, they also continued to contribute to localized blowing and drifting snow, and most certainly added a layer of discomfort to the air.
Tuesday evening’s cold frontal passage was just the first of three set to pass through our area in the coming days. The next passes through the region overnight Wednesday, though with much less fanfare than its predecessor. If anything, just a few clouds will harmlessly pass overhead along with the cold front, as well as a subtle wind shift to the west.
By all accounts, Thursday looks to be a very pleasant one, with sunshine governing over our airspace from start to finish, as well as temperatures which should warm into the middle 30s. A second, much stronger cold front will drop southward through the area late Thursday night, which will send temperatures plummeting once again.
The heart of the arctic air’s to be descend into the Stateline by Friday night. As winds diminish and skies remain clear, temperatures will crash to levels not yet seen this winter. Our current forecast projects Rockford’s low temperature to fall to 0° by early Saturday morning, and almost certainly below zero in most outlying locales.
Following a chilly Saturday, a day that sees sun to start and increasing clouds later in the day, attention will then begin to focus on a storm system that may bring snow our way for the latter stages of the weekend. The chill will ease nicely Saturday night into Sunday, though as the frigid air leaves the region during that time, the chances for snow may very well look to return.
