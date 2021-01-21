WATCH HERE: Midwest governors push state residents to get COVID-19 vaccine

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker joined other governors from the Midwest encouraging everyone to make a plan and get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pritzker joined the governors of Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Wisconsin and Minnesota in a video (see below) to have residents across all of those states to get vaccinated.

“Although it is a new year, COVID-19 is still present across our states, and we all have a personal responsibility to do our part to protect our families, frontline workers, and small businesses. Each of our states is working around the clock to distribute the safe and effective COVID vaccines as quickly as possible. But we ask everyone to be patient,” said Pritzker. “The quicker we act to distribute the vaccine, the quicker we can reduce the strain on our health care system and defeat this virus. But until everyone is able to get vaccinated across our states, we must double down on mask wearing, social distancing, and washing hands frequently.”

Over the past ten months people from across the region have stepped up to fight COVID-19. States are working around the clock to ramp up vaccine distribution efforts and end the pandemic once and for all.

Together, the governors urged individuals to make a plan for themselves and their families on how they can get vaccinated as soon as possible. People are encouraged to visit their state health departments website for more information.

