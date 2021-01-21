Advertisement

Village of Forreston announces sudden death of police chief

Officials made the announcement on Facebook Wednesday.
Forrestion, Illinois sign
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -The Village of Forreston announces the sudden death of Police Chief Michael Boomgarden.

The village made the announcement on its Facebook page saying the village and police departments are greatly saddened by the loss of Chief Boomgarden and their thoughts and prayers are with his family.

The post did not say the cause of death. Boomgarden has served Forreston as chief for more than a decade.

