Singer Randy Parton, Dolly Parton’s brother, dies at 67

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2019 file photo, Dolly Parton performs at the 53rd annual CMA Awards in...
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2019 file photo, Dolly Parton performs at the 53rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country star Dolly Parton said her brother Randy Parton, who sang and performed with her, as well as at her Dollywood theme park, has died. He was 67.

Parton, who turned 75 this week, said in a statement released on Thursday that her brother died of cancer. They were among 12 children in the Parton family, raised in Sevierville, Tennessee.

“We are a family of faith and we believe that he is safe with God and that he is joined by members of the family that have gone on before and have welcomed him with joy and open arms,” Parton said in a statement.

Randy Parton sang, played guitar and bass in his sister’s band, and had hosted his own show at the Tennessee theme park since the opening in 1986. He also released music on his own. Parton said her duet with him on “Old Flames Can’t Hold a Candle To You” would “always be a highlight of my own career.”

His last recording was a song with Dolly and his daughter Heidi called “You Are My Christmas” that was on Parton’s most recent Christmas album.

“He shined on it just like he’s shining in heaven now,” Parton said.

