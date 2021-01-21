Advertisement

RPS 205 replaces snow days with new e-learning days

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Is it the end of traditional snow days for students enrolled at RPS 205? The district announced Thursday a new plan to replace traditional snow days with an e-learning day in its place.

When bad weather occurs, RPS 205 would call a snow-day to have students and teachers stay at home and add the missed day to the end of the school calendar year. Under a plan approved in December 2020, students will now be able to attend class remotely in the event of severe or winter weather.

Students will attend school remotely and continue learning through a remote learning day. E-Learning days will be similar to the school district’s adaptive pause in December, and similar to what remote learners are doing now.

RPS 205 officials say, “When we anticipate severe weather that could trigger a snow day or emergency day, students will be directed to take home electronic devices, just in case. This doesn’t necessarily mean school cancellations or snow days are gone forever. E-Learning days will be considered as an option. The goal behind this plan is to continue teaching and learning and maintain a routine for our students.”

