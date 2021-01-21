Rockford Area Realtors contributes to Rebuilding Rockford campaign

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Area Realtors presented a $10,000 check to the community-led Rebuilding Rockford Campaign to express support for the extension of a city of Rockford public roads and infrastructure referendum that will appear on the Consolidated Election ballot on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

Rockford Area Realtors supports the community-led campaign with $10,000 to continue its efforts to educate voters on the extension of the 1 percent public roads and infrastructure sales tax. Neeley Erickson, Illinois Realtors Local Government Affairs Director, stated, “Property owners in the City of Rockford have greatly benefited from this approach to road funding. The tax has eliminated interest payments and paid off old infrastructure bonds. Roads and infrastructure improvements are a true pay-as-you-go funding stream, allowing the City of Rockford to do more work for its residents.”

Voters are seeing this 2021 referendum because a sunset clause was in the original 2007 referendum. Another sunset clause of five-years is part of the February 23, 2021 referendum to allow voters to oversee and keep the city accountable for how these funds are spent.

Paul Nolley, Chairman of the Citizens for Rebuilding Rockford campaign, stated, “No matter the type of business you’re in or where you live, roads and infrastructure affect us all and are a cornerstone of a thriving community and economy. The referendum’s extension is a common-sense way of funding our roads, sidewalks and continuing our pathway forward in improving traffic safety for motorists and pedestrians. Thank you to the Rockford Area Realtors® for helping us continue this effort.”

Mayor Tom McNamara and Rockford Area Realtors CEO, Conor Brown, were joined at the check presentation by members of the Rebuilding Rockford Campaign, including Realtors®: Jean Crosby and Jasper St. Angel.

