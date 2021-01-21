Advertisement

Rep. Cheri Bustos attends Joe Biden’s Presidential Inauguration

Many Illinois lawmakers make their way to Washington today to witness a historic inauguration.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Congresswoman Cheri Bustos says Wednesday’s inauguration turns the page in our nations history and creates the opportunity to start telling a new story.

Bustos called it an honor to attend Joe Biden’s inauguration and adds she’s ready to get busy under the new administration. During his inaugural address, President Biden spoke about the power of uniting the country and working together. Bustos says she was not only inspired and moved Biden’s speech, but also felt a renewed sense of hope and optimism.

“It’s a celebratory moment,” said Bustos. “It’s one that will be marked in our history books and it’s one that we’ve got to acknowledge that today’s celebration follows a period of American History that future generations really will look back on in dismay.”

This is Bustos’ third inauguration since she took office. She also saw former President’s Obama and Trump take their oath.

