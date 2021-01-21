President Joe Biden’s Inaugural Address

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony looked different this year with a much smaller crowd, as well as heightened security measures and COVID-19 protocols.

Many expected a memorable speech from the new president as he takes office during a time of division in the country. Northern Illinois communications professor Dr. Ferald Bryan spoke on the differences between President Biden’s Inaugural Address compared to past presidents.

“It was better than I expected. It was well written and his delivery was better than he usually delivers a speech. But you know there were some attempts to be memorable in his speech, most we will talk about you know democracy has prevailed disagreement must not lead to dis-union,” Bryan said.

There will be no inaugural balls tonight, instead the ceremonies will wrap up with a 90-minute TV special hosted by actor Tom Hanks and feature performances from Justin Timberlake and Jon Bon Jovi.

