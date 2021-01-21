Advertisement

President Joe Biden’s Inaugural Address

Many expected a memorable speech from the new president as he takes office during a time of division in the country.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony looked different this year with a much smaller crowd, as well as heightened security measures and COVID-19 protocols.

Many expected a memorable speech from the new president as he takes office during a time of division in the country. Northern Illinois communications professor Dr. Ferald Bryan spoke on the differences between President Biden’s Inaugural Address compared to past presidents.

“It was better than I expected. It was well written and his delivery was better than he usually delivers a speech. But you know there were some attempts to be memorable in his speech, most we will talk about you know democracy has prevailed disagreement must not lead to dis-union,” Bryan said.

There will be no inaugural balls tonight, instead the ceremonies will wrap up with a 90-minute TV special hosted by actor Tom Hanks and feature performances from Justin Timberlake and Jon Bon Jovi.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus has reportedly been found on ice cream produced in eastern China.
Coronavirus found in ice cream
Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child
No basketball in winter high school sports return, IHSA says
Restaurants and bars starving for business can now reopen.. as region one which consists of...
Rockford restaurant owners share their excitement about reopening indoors
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release

Latest News

Two cold fronts will drop through the Stateline over the next two days.
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 1/20/2021
COVID-19 MOBILE TESTING SITE - clipped version
COVID-19 MOBILE TESTING SITE - clipped version
Kamala Harris is the first Black woman and the first South Asian American to hold the position.
Local women call Inauguration “history-making,” after first female Vice President is sworn into office
Local women call Inauguration “history-making,” after first female Vice President is sworn into...
Local women call Inauguration “history-making,” after first female Vice President is sworn into office