New new youth violence intervention program launches in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The City of Rockford announced Thursday a new program designed to address youth violence against family members.

The new program, Step-Up, is a nationally recognized adolescent family violence intervention program launched at the local level by the Mayor’s Office of Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking Prevention along with the Juvenile Enhanced Response Team. The goal of the program aims to stop the cycle of family violence.

The program consists of 21 weekly sessions for youth and their parents or guardians to attend that has a specific set curriculum. Juveniles who are involved in minor crimes will be considered for entry in the program as an alternative to entering the court system.

“Learning respectful relationship skills during adolescence helps to prevent violence and abuse in their future relationships and families,” explains Annie Hobson, Youth Services Manager at the Family Peace Center.

