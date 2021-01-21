Advertisement

New new youth violence intervention program launches in Rockford

a purple ribbon for the awareness about the unacceptability of the violence against women and...
a purple ribbon for the awareness about the unacceptability of the violence against women and the text stop violence on a piece of paper, on a dark gray rustic wooden surface(123RF)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The City of Rockford announced Thursday a new program designed to address youth violence against family members.

The new program, Step-Up, is a nationally recognized adolescent family violence intervention program launched at the local level by the Mayor’s Office of Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking Prevention along with the Juvenile Enhanced Response Team. The goal of the program aims to stop the cycle of family violence.

The program consists of 21 weekly sessions for youth and their parents or guardians to attend that has a specific set curriculum. Juveniles who are involved in minor crimes will be considered for entry in the program as an alternative to entering the court system.

“Learning respectful relationship skills during adolescence helps to prevent violence and abuse in their future relationships and families,” explains Annie Hobson, Youth Services Manager at the Family Peace Center.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child
Pyramid Molding Group Announces Debut as Parent Company to Industrial Molds and Pyramid Plastics
At more than 50 years, Rockford manufacturer rebrands
The Rockford community pulls together to help a long time activist recover after he was hit by...
Community helps long time Rockford activist who was hit by car last month
White House
Washington D.C. Inauguration Day weather, looking at 2021 and in history
President Joe Biden signs multiple executive actions.
Keystone XL pipeline halted as Biden revokes permit

Latest News

AMC allows rentals of up to 20 people. According to its website, rates start at $99, excluding...
AMC Theatres announces reopening Illinois theaters, including Rockford
Forrest Police Chief Michael Boomgarden dies.
Village of Forreston announces sudden death of police chief
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos says Wednesday’s inauguration turns the page in our nations history...
Rep. Cheri Bustos attends Joe Biden’s Presidential Inauguration
Two cold fronts will drop through the Stateline over the next two days.
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 1/20/2021