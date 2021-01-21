Advertisement

Military helicopter crash kills 3 in training exercise in NY

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENDON, N.Y. (AP) — Three National Guard members on a routine training flight have been killed in a helicopter crash in a western New York town.

The craft, a UH-60 Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopter, crashed around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Mendon, New York, a rural town south of Rochester.

Eric Durr, public affairs director of the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs, says it flew out of the Army Aviation Support Facility at Rochester International Airport, and was assigned to C Company of the 1st Battalion, 171st General Support Aviation Battalion.

The circumstances were under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus has reportedly been found on ice cream produced in eastern China.
Coronavirus found in ice cream
Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child
No basketball in winter high school sports return, IHSA says
Restaurants and bars starving for business can now reopen.. as region one which consists of...
Rockford restaurant owners share their excitement about reopening indoors
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release

Latest News

Forrestion, Illinois sign
Village of Forreston announces sudden death of police chief
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos says Wednesday’s inauguration turns the page in our nations history...
Rep. Cheri Bustos attends Joe Biden’s Presidential Inauguration
Members of the Proud Boys, including organizer Joe Biggs, third from right, march across the...
Proud Boy organizer arrested in Florida over riot at Capitol
Kamala Harris was sworn in as vice president on Wednesday.
Vice President Harris: A new chapter opens in US politics