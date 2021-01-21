Lowry, Packers ready for another shot at a conference championship

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WIFR) - The Packers are back in the NFC Championship game for a second straight year. This may be their best chance to return to the Super Bowl since the 2010 season. However, Dean Lowry knows there is still work to do.

“I don’t worry too much about that outside noise.”

Lowry may not have showed out on the stat sheet as much in 2020, but he did show up. The Rockford native had 36 total tackles and matched his career-high in sacks during the regular season.

“I think especially the second half of the year, along with most of our defense, it’s been strong, solid, and steady,” said Lowry, summing up his play this year. “That’s my goal, just to be consistent week in and week out.”

The Boylan grad may not make the flashy plays, but he has been effective.

“Whether it’s the pass rush up front and the secondary, or whether it’s even as an interior guy, pushing the pocket and making sure the quarterback can’t step up in the pocket and having the outside guys get sacks,” said Lowry. “It all works together and being one cohesive unit really makes a good defense.”

The defense has been much better as of late, giving up just 16 points per game in their last four contests. Lowry believes it’s all about complimentary football.

“It makes us more hungrier, knowing how our offense is playing,” said Lowry. “We think we have good guys on defense, too. It makes you, as a competitor, want to match that, what they’re doing on offense, and really play a complete game.”

The Packers got a boost from the Green Bay faithful in Saturday’s Divisional Round win. Lowry said having fans back in the stands made a big difference.

“When it’s loud enough, they have to go on silent count, they have to communicate more,” explained Lowry. “It helps your defense make those adjustments. I think it definitely enhances the home field advantage.”

Knowing what’s at stake, Lowry admitted there is a different energy leading up to a conference championship game.

“We don’t try and look too far ahead, but we know that this team that we have is special. These opportunities don’t come along very often. So, we want to just relish that, work every day and then hopefully it pays off on Sunday and we’re punching our ticket to Tampa.”

