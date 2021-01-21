Illinois State trooper injured; driver cited with Scott’s Law violation

Ill. (KWQC) - A driver has been charged after police say he crashed into an Illinois State trooper’s vehicle on Wednesday.

Police say just before 10 a.m. Illinois State Police officials investigated a 3-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 53 south of Rand Road in Cook County. The crash involved a state trooper.

Just before 9:30 a.m., a trooper responded to a single-vehicle crash and while on the scene, the trooper was behind the vehicle on the left shoulder with emergency lights activated.

Police say the trooper was inside the marked squad car finishing up paperwork related to the crash when a driver in a gray Kia crashed into the back of the squad car and hit the front driver side area of a white Nissan that was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 53.

Upon impact, police say the trooper’s car was forced into the left concrete median wall.

The vehicle that was involved in the initial crash was not impacted in the second crash.

The trooper was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Kia, 35-year-old Pierre R. Holloway, of Bartlett, Illinois, and the driver of the Nissan were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say Holloway was cited for violation of Scott’s Law and failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

A person who violates Scott’s Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense.

The Illinois State Police would like to remind the public of the requirements of Scott’s Law, otherwise known as the “Move Over” law. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down and change lanes when it is safe to do so.

“The men and women of the ISP and other emergency personnel risk their lives daily to protect the public. Please do your part by paying attention as you drive, and obey Scott’s Law,” stated ISP District 2 Commander, Captain Michael J. Kraft. “This crash was avoidable,” added Captain Kraft.

