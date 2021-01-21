Advertisement

Illinois State trooper injured; driver cited with Scott’s Law violation

A driver has been charged after police say he crashed into an Illinois State trooper’s vehicle...
A driver has been charged after police say he crashed into an Illinois State trooper’s vehicle on Wednesday. Police say just before 10 a.m. Illinois State Police officials investigated a 3-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 53 south of Rand Road in Cook County. The crash involved a state trooper.(kwqc, illinois state polie)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ill. (KWQC) - A driver has been charged after police say he crashed into an Illinois State trooper’s vehicle on Wednesday.

Police say just before 10 a.m. Illinois State Police officials investigated a 3-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 53 south of Rand Road in Cook County. The crash involved a state trooper.

Just before 9:30 a.m., a trooper responded to a single-vehicle crash and while on the scene, the trooper was behind the vehicle on the left shoulder with emergency lights activated.

Police say the trooper was inside the marked squad car finishing up paperwork related to the crash when a driver in a gray Kia crashed into the back of the squad car and hit the front driver side area of a white Nissan that was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 53.

Upon impact, police say the trooper’s car was forced into the left concrete median wall.

The vehicle that was involved in the initial crash was not impacted in the second crash.

The trooper was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Kia, 35-year-old Pierre R. Holloway, of Bartlett, Illinois, and the driver of the Nissan were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say Holloway was cited for violation of Scott’s Law and failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

A person who violates Scott’s Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense.

The Illinois State Police would like to remind the public of the requirements of Scott’s Law, otherwise known as the “Move Over” law. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down and change lanes when it is safe to do so.

“The men and women of the ISP and other emergency personnel risk their lives daily to protect the public. Please do your part by paying attention as you drive, and obey Scott’s Law,” stated ISP District 2 Commander, Captain Michael J. Kraft. “This crash was avoidable,” added Captain Kraft.

ILLINOIS STATE POLICE TROOPER IS INJURED AFTER SQUAD CAR IS STRUCK WHILE INVESTIGATING A TRAFFIC CRASH Elgin, IL - On...

Posted by Illinois State Police District 2 Elgin on Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pyramid Molding Group Announces Debut as Parent Company to Industrial Molds and Pyramid Plastics
At more than 50 years, Rockford manufacturer rebrands
Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child
White House
Washington D.C. Inauguration Day weather, looking at 2021 and in history
The Rockford community pulls together to help a long time activist recover after he was hit by...
Community helps long time Rockford activist who was hit by car last month
President Joe Biden signs multiple executive actions.
Keystone XL pipeline halted as Biden revokes permit

Latest News

This hidden creek is about to get new life thanks to a $30,000 grant the City of South Beloit...
Hidden creek in South Beloit gets new life thanks to $30,000 grant
Bustos at the Inauguration
Illinois lawmakers share past and present inauguration experiences
AMC allows rentals of up to 20 people. According to its website, rates start at $99, excluding...
AMC Theatres announces reopening Illinois theaters, including Rockford
Forrest Police Chief Michael Boomgarden dies.
Village of Forreston announces sudden death of police chief