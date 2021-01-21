Illinois lawmakers share past and present inauguration experiences

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Many Illinois lawmakers made their way to Washington on Wednesday to witness the presidential inauguration.

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos attended Wednesday’s Presidential Inauguration and witnessed the historic moment Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn into office.

“It was just really my distinct honor that I was able to join my colleagues in the house and in the senate both Democrats and Republicans all around to witness really this moment in American history,” said Rep. Cheri Bustos.

Senator Steve Stadelman attended Bill Clinton’s second inauguration in 1997 and says it was an exciting experience.

“You see all the political leaders in one spot and it just really shows that what’s remarkable about this country and you had that peaceful transition of power and to see it before your eyes was a unique thrill,” said Senator Stadelman.

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin was also in attendance tweeting this photo:

Could not be more excited to join my friend @JoeBiden on this special day. As we finally put the dark days of the Trump Administration behind us, our nation breathes a collective sigh of relief. pic.twitter.com/KpjUjmkFZP — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) January 20, 2021

Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth was also in attendance:

A new era of healing, leadership and hope begins. Time to build back better, together. pic.twitter.com/wJsBEREHCa — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) January 20, 2021

Adam Kinzinger tweeted his congratulations:

The peaceful transfer of power was threatened just two weeks ago. And though we continue to face deeply challenging times, our democracy is resilient.



Today, Sofia and I send our heartfelt congratulations to President Biden and his Administration on this #InaugurationDay. — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 20, 2021

