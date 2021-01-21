Advertisement

Illinois lawmakers share past and present inauguration experiences

Rep. Cheri Bustos attended Joe Biden’s inauguration and Senator Steve Stadelman watch Bill Clinton take the oath of office in 1997.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Many Illinois lawmakers made their way to Washington on Wednesday to witness the presidential inauguration.

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos attended Wednesday’s Presidential Inauguration and witnessed the historic moment Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn into office.

“It was just really my distinct honor that I was able to join my colleagues in the house and in the senate both Democrats and Republicans all around to witness really this moment in American history,” said Rep. Cheri Bustos.

Senator Steve Stadelman attended Bill Clinton’s second inauguration in 1997 and says it was an exciting experience.

“You see all the political leaders in one spot and it just really shows that what’s remarkable about this country and you had that peaceful transition of power and to see it before your eyes was a unique thrill,” said Senator Stadelman.

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin was also in attendance tweeting this photo:

Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth was also in attendance:

Adam Kinzinger tweeted his congratulations:

