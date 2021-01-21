Advertisement

Highland men, women split season-opening double-header against Wabash Valley

By Joe Olmo
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The atmosphere in the gym may look and feel different, but the game on the court is still the same. Highland Community College has a new gymnasium, but fans will not be allowed in due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Cougars hosted Wabash Valley in a men’s and women’s double-header Wednesday.

Despite no crowd energy to feed off, the men were able to pull out a 77-72 win in Luke Norman’s head coaching debut. Marvens Petion led all scorers with 20, while Anthony Washington and Alen Mustafic added 13 and 12 respectively. Byron grad Tony Eddy had an off shooting night in his Highland (1-0) debut. The former Tiger scored just seven points on 3-11 shooting including 1-7 from three.

The women took on a tough Warriors team in Blake Becke’s first game as head coach. Highland (0-1) held a four-point lead at the half before 11th ranked Wabash took over the game in the third quarter. The Cougars battled back in the fourth, going on a 20-6 run to pull within two with three minutes to go. The Warriors then finished the game on a 15-2 run to pick up the 90-75.

