Hidden creek in South Beloit gets new life thanks to $30,000 grant

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - Do you know where Kelly Creek in South Beloit is? Chances are if you ask any locals about its location, they wouldn’t know. Thanks to a new grant, this creek is gaining new life.

The City of South Beloit received a $30,000 grant for the development of the Kelly Creek Environmental Learning Landing and Trail. It was awarded by the Dr. Louis & Violet Rubin Fund of the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois’ Community Grants Program.

Nature At The Confluence will be the city’s partner in this project, which complements the city’s park plans. Nature center staff has been working with the city over the last 3 years to clean up the creek, create trails along the north bank, and remove garbage and many tires. The organization provides stewardship and watershed programming that engages the community in restoring and taking care of the land.

“The best part of my job is bringing the land at the confluence back to life and seeing people coming out to enjoy the trails, or pitching in to help clean it up. This project is part of our continuing quest to create a safe and enjoyable space for our community to engage with nature just steps from the city,” says Therese Oldenburg, Nature At The Confluence executive director.

The grant will provide funds to improve the south bank of Kelly Creek by removing unnatural fill and creating a landing area along the creek that will offer easy access for environmental programs and leisure activity. A new woodland trail along the creek will be created and native plantings will be added to provide a safe and aesthetically pleasing area for people to enjoy the creek.

