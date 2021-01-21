Advertisement

Former City of Rochelle employee charged with wire fraud

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - A former employee with the City of Rochelle faces federal charges of wire fraud.

Scott Koteski, 58, of Rochelle, is accused of fraudulently obtaining more than $150,000 from a non-profit business association. Koteski now faces one federal charge of wire fraud.

According to a criminal complaint, Koteski was an employee of the city when he was selected to sit on the board of directors of a non-profit businesses association that provided broadband internet technology in the area.

Koteski was selected as treasurer in 2011 and had signatory authority to the association’s bank account starting in February of 2012. Officials say between the years of 2012-2018, Koteski stole more than $150,000 from the association for his own benefit.

He allegedly wrote numerous checks to himself from the association’s bank account and later deposited them into his personal bank account. Koteski would then write off the checks as reimbursement, according to authorities.

Koteski also allegedly used funds from the association to pay off credit cards and loans.

Wire fraud carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a term of supervised release of up to 3 years following imprisonment, and a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the gross gain or gross loss resulting from that offense, whichever is greater.

An arraignment for Koteski has not been set at this time.

