Extremely COLD Air Arrives Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine today with west winds 10 - 20 MPH. Highs will reach the mid to upper 30′s but don’t get used to it as cold settles in tomorrow. We will start off in the low teens Friday morning with highs in the upper teens by late afternoon. Frigid Friday night with lows dropping to -1. Chills could very well be -5 to -15! Increasing cloud cover on Saturday with snow developing late Saturday night. We could wake up to a few inches on Sunday morning.

