Advertisement

Cruise line requires passengers to get COVID vaccine

You must be fully vaccinated to travel
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – UK-based Saga Cruise Lines becomes the first cruise line in the world to require passengers to get a coronavirus vaccine in order to board.

The company announced passengers must be fully vaccinated, meaning they’ve received both doses of the vaccine at least 14 days before their departure.

The company has also pushed back the resumption of cruises from April 3 to May 4 to allow people enough time to get vaccinated.

A Saga spokesman said their customers want the reassurance of the vaccine and to know others traveling with them will be vaccinated as well.

Saga caters to people 50 years old and up.

The vaccine requirement comes as cruise lines struggle to resume operations nearly a year after ceasing bookings in response to the pandemic.

Saga is also implementing a series of other health measures amid the pandemic.

Those include social distancing, booking fewer passengers, enhanced air conditioning, expanded medical facilities, doubling its medical teams and a new dedicated isolation area.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child
Pyramid Molding Group Announces Debut as Parent Company to Industrial Molds and Pyramid Plastics
At more than 50 years, Rockford manufacturer rebrands
The Rockford community pulls together to help a long time activist recover after he was hit by...
Community helps long time Rockford activist who was hit by car last month
White House
Washington D.C. Inauguration Day weather, looking at 2021 and in history
President Joe Biden signs multiple executive actions.
Keystone XL pipeline halted as Biden revokes permit

Latest News

A helicopter belonging to the Manatee County, Florida, Sheriff’s Department caught the moment...
Suspect hits deputy with car in Fla.
AMC allows rentals of up to 20 people. According to its website, rates start at $99, excluding...
AMC Theatres announces reopening Illinois theaters, including Rockford
A hotel elopement wedding package isn’t all that much different than a traditional hotel...
Hotels turn to elopement packages to attract those planning weddings
Riley June Williams is accused of helping steal a laptop from the office of House Speaker Nancy...
Woman accused of helping steal Pelosi laptop freed from jail
The Oval Office of the White House is newly redecorated for the first day of President Joe...
New president brings a slightly new look to Oval Office