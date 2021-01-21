Advertisement

Congresswoman files articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden

Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will try to impeach President-elect Joe Biden.(Source: Marjorie Taylor Greene campaign via CNN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WIFR) - A controversial Northwest Georgia Congresswoman says she has filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden.

On Twitter (see video below) U.S. Representative for Georgia’s 14th congressional district Marjorie Taylor Greene announced the news on Twitter Thursday.

The Congresswoman later released a full statement, stating that Biden “is unfit to hold the office of the Presidency,” accusing him of abuse of power during his time as vice president during the Obama administration, and accusing him of “blatant nepotism” with regards to his son Hunter.

Because Democrats control the House, there is no indication the House Speaker would consider taking up these articles.

It is also not clear whether other government representatives will be following her lead.Rep. Greene had originally announced her plans shortly after the House voted to impeach President Donald Trump for a record-breaking second time.

She said in a tweet on Jan. 13th, “On January 21st, I’m filing Articles of Impeachment on President-elect. 75 million Americans are fed up with inaction. It’s time to take a stand. I’m proud to be the voice of Republican voters who have been ignored.”

Recently, the Georgia representative’s Twitter account was temporarily suspended over debunked election fraud claims. The action came as Twitter attempts to rein in harmful activity following the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol.

