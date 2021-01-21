City of Rockford to participate in annual count to address homelessness

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The City of Rockford Human Services staff, in partnership with the Northern Illinois Homeless Coalition, Park District Police, and Rockford Fire Department, will participate in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Annual Point in Time (PIT) Count of the Homeless. This will begin on January 25, 2021 at 3 p.m. and continue through 3 p.m. the following day.

The PIT will cover Boone, Winnebago and DeKalb Counties. The participants will visit drop-in centers, emergency rooms, parks, abandoned buildings and other locations where homeless citizens frequent to complete a survey and collect important data to determine the estimated number of people currently experiencing literal homelessness. Along with collecting data, agency volunteers will also work to engage the homeless and begin the process of working with them toward permanent housing options.

The Point in Time Count is required by HUD and must be completed within the last 10 days of January across the country. The information from the count is used to inform local and national policy through the Annual Homeless Assessment Report. Precautions will be taken this year to ensure safety of volunteers and homeless persons in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

For more information on the Point in Time count, contact Angie Walker, City of Rockford Homeless Program Coordinator, at 779-348-7567 or by email at angie.walker@rockfordil.gov. You can also visit Northern Illinois Homeless Coalition website here.

