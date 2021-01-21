AMC Theatres announces reopening Illinois theaters, including Rockford

LEAWOOD, Kan. (WIFR) - AMC Theatres announced Thursday select theatres throughout Illinois will reopen by Friday, January 29.

Seven of its AMC locations in the state of Illinois will resume operations on Friday, January 22, following an announcement from state authorities. This includes AMC Rockford 16 on the city’s east side that will reopen at that time. An additional 35 locations will reopen on Friday, January 29, which include AMC Machesney Park 15 and AMC Classic Sauk Valley 8 in Sterling.

Officials with AMC say this is being done in accordance with guidance from state officials, as theaters will restrict capacity at Illinois theatres to 25 percent.

Moviegoers headed to the theatre can see exciting leading titles like The Marksman, News of the World, Monster Hu8nter, Fatale, The Croods: A New Age and Wonder Woman 1984 with more new releases coming soon.

Guests wanting to book a private showing for up to 20 friends and family members can do so by going to amctheatres.com/rentals or by updating and using the AMC Theatres mobile app. Guests need only to select a movie that’s playing in their local theatre, the time and date of their requested show time, confirm and checkout, and they’ll be ready to enjoy their own private screening with whomever they choose to invite.

Rentals must be made at least one day in advance and are subject to availability at the theatre. MEDIA CONTACT Ryan Noonan, (913) 213-2183 rnoonan@amctheatres.com

All showtimes at all AMC locations, including Private Theatre Rentals, stringently enforce the AMC Safe & Clean policies and protocols, designed with the health and safety of our guests and crew in mind. This includes mandatory mask wearing and appropriate social distancing within the auditorium.

In addition, AMC abides by all state and local directives regarding movie theatre operations, and in rare cases, the total allowed guest count may be less than 20 to comply with state and local directives.

Private Theatre Rentals are the perfect complement to AMC Safe & Clean, as guests can choose their own audience for the big screen movie experience.

