Wisc. college supports students amid COVID with Career Accelerator program

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit College is preparing its students to apply for internships, jobs, and other career-related opportunities during a time where college graduates are struggling to obtain full-time employment.

The college will offer a robust two-week Career Accelerator program for students during their extended break. Officials with Beloit College recently announced it would move its spring start date to February 15 to avoid the expected post-holiday surge. The program will run from January 25 through February 5.

“With the extended break, students can devote time to look for jobs, internships or the graduate school program that meets their needs,” said Jessica Fox-Wilson, who developed the program and is the Director of Beloit’s Career and Community Engagement Center. “While professional preparation can feel overwhelming, our program breaks it down for students into manageable, actionable steps by year.”

The Career Accelerator is designed to address one of the major ways the pandemic is affecting students: the employment landscape for college graduates. The accelerator will feature workshops, panel discussions with alumni, and virtual site visits along with hands-on sessions to write resumes and cover letters.

Proceeding into the spring semester, Beloit College will continue to convert its standard academic year into Mods: 7.5-week, two-course modules that allow for intense focus. Breaking the semester into two halves, with two courses each, helps minimize disruption should a change from in-person to remote learning occur mid-semester.

