Winnebago Co. adds 83 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 83 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four deaths on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 25,140 on Wednesday, this is up from 25,057 on Tuesday. The total deaths stand at 377 stemming from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, up from 373 on Tuesday. The seven-day positivity rate is now 7.4 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. The health department says 11,715 vaccine administered in the county.

“With the introduction of the COVID-19 dashboards and additional data being provided at the County level, Winnebago County Health Department will discontinue producing its own daily and weekly reports on Friday, Nov. 13. Please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics,” according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 64 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This a increase from Thursday’s report of 81.

