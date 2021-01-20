Advertisement

Sunshine heading to the Weekend

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Windy and blustery this Wednesday with highs in the mid to low 30′s. We finally get some sunshine to enjoy over the next several days. Lows will drop to the mid 20′s tonight with a few clouds above. Sunny skies on Thursday with highs in the mid 30′s. Turning colder on Friday with highs around 20 then lows dropping to zero. Snow possible by Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus has reportedly been found on ice cream produced in eastern China.
Coronavirus found in ice cream
Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child
No basketball in winter high school sports return, IHSA says
Restaurants and bars starving for business can now reopen.. as region one which consists of...
Rockford restaurant owners share their excitement about reopening indoors
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release

Latest News

Season's coldest air due in by the end of the week
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 1/19/2021
Colder with Light Snow this Tuesday
Colder with Light Snow this Tuesday
The first disturbance may send some fast-moving snow showers our way late in the morning toward...
Snow, 2021’s coldest temperatures on tap Tuesday
Two disturbances may bring a few rounds of snow to the Stateline Tuesday.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 1/18/2021