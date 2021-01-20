Sunshine heading to the Weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Windy and blustery this Wednesday with highs in the mid to low 30′s. We finally get some sunshine to enjoy over the next several days. Lows will drop to the mid 20′s tonight with a few clouds above. Sunny skies on Thursday with highs in the mid 30′s. Turning colder on Friday with highs around 20 then lows dropping to zero. Snow possible by Sunday.

