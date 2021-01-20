Stephenson County, Freeport housing market looks ahead in 2021

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - More than 50 homes were sold to end 2020 throughout Stephenson County with still plenty more for sale.

In Freeport for December 2020, 25 homes were sold ranging from $15,000 to as high as $235,000. This gives an average sale price to $96,425 with homes being on the market for an average of 65 days.

As of January 2021, there are 64 homes still for sale in the city asking prices averaging $125,475

Stephenson County outside of Freeport saw 31 home sales in December 2020 from $15,000 to $460,000. The average home sale price is $122,965 with homes being on the market for an average of 61 days.

There are 80 more homes throughout the county for sale ranging from $20,000 to $674,500.

There will be a 2020 real estate market update arriving some time in the coming days, says Aubra Palermo of RE/MAX realtors in Freeport.

