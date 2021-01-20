Stellantis booms on the company’s first day on the stock market

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Stellantis speaks to the public for the first time over a virtual press conference earlier today.

The 52 million dollar merger between Fiat Chrysler and France based company Groupe PSA began their operations over the weekend, creating the 4th largest automaker in the world. The company made a big boom today on the stock market where shares of Stellantis jumped by more than 11 percent in their trading debut.

