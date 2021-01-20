Sen. Duckworth remarks on deadly Capitol riot

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As we look back on the four years of the Trump presidency, many historians may call the Capitol riots the low-point of the term.

One area senator was in the building as the riots happened. Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth was on her way to the senate chambers when Capitol police directed her.

The elevator she was on would have opened up directly into a mob of rioters. As a veteran, Duckworth said seeing the American flag waved in chamber corridors was disrespectful and an attack on our democracy.

“Initially my concern was just to make sure everyone was safe, but after that I was pretty frustrated an angry. To see people carrying the American flag, the very same flag I wore on my uniform when I went into combat. The same flag that I wore on my uniform for 23 years and they use that to wrap themselves around as they attack our democracy cause all I was trying to do was my Constitutional duty that day,” Sen. Duckworth said.

Under the new administration Sen. Duckworth will be the chairwoman of the surface transportation sub-committee. Duckworth hopes to use the position to introduce a sweeping infrastructure reform bill sometime in the coming year.

