Advertisement

Sen. Duckworth remarks on deadly Capitol riot

As a veteran, Duckworth said seeing the American flag waved in chamber corridors was disrespectful and an attack on our democracy.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As we look back on the four years of the Trump presidency, many historians may call the Capitol riots the low-point of the term.

One area senator was in the building as the riots happened. Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth was on her way to the senate chambers when Capitol police directed her.

The elevator she was on would have opened up directly into a mob of rioters. As a veteran, Duckworth said seeing the American flag waved in chamber corridors was disrespectful and an attack on our democracy.

“Initially my concern was just to make sure everyone was safe, but after that I was pretty frustrated an angry. To see people carrying the American flag, the very same flag I wore on my uniform when I went into combat. The same flag that I wore on my uniform for 23 years and they use that to wrap themselves around as they attack our democracy cause all I was trying to do was my Constitutional duty that day,” Sen. Duckworth said.

Under the new administration Sen. Duckworth will be the chairwoman of the surface transportation sub-committee. Duckworth hopes to use the position to introduce a sweeping infrastructure reform bill sometime in the coming year.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child
Coronavirus has reportedly been found on ice cream produced in eastern China.
Coronavirus found in ice cream
Donald Trump (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Trump’s Facebook, Instagram pages restored
Small business "Yes, we're open" sign.
Indoor restaurant, bar service returns to Region 1, IDPH says
Jessica Short | Chicago police | Associated Press
Belvidere woman robs 4 Chicago convenience stores in less than hour, prosecutors say

Latest News

Stellantis speaks to the public for the first time over a virtual press conference earlier today.
Stellantis booms on the company’s first day on the stock market
The Rockford Fire Department responded to a four family apartment building that was showing...
Rockford FD at scene of family apartment fire
FPL OPEN FOR BUSINESS
Freeport Public Library open for business
A Day Away from Inauguration
A day away from inauguration for Biden
Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65