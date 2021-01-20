Rockton restaurant to re-open indoor dining Thursday
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockton staple for Chinese food is going along with the new Tier 1 mitigations that is allowing indoor dining for Winnebago County.
The China Palace in Rockton is reopening for dine-in beginning Thursday, January 21 at 4 p.m. The restaurant says hours for dine-in will be the following:
- Tuesdays-Thursdays & Sundays: 4:00 – 8:30 p.m.
- Fridays & Saturdays: 4:00 – 9:00 p.m.
- Mondays: Closed
In addition, the restaurant says they will continue to do carryout. It will only be carryout during lunch time.
