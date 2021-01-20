Rockton restaurant to re-open indoor dining Thursday

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockton staple for Chinese food is going along with the new Tier 1 mitigations that is allowing indoor dining for Winnebago County.

The China Palace in Rockton is reopening for dine-in beginning Thursday, January 21 at 4 p.m. The restaurant says hours for dine-in will be the following:

Tuesdays-Thursdays & Sundays: 4:00 – 8:30 p.m.

Fridays & Saturdays: 4:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Mondays: Closed

In addition, the restaurant says they will continue to do carryout. It will only be carryout during lunch time.

Dear Customers, It's been a long time coming, but we WILL BE OPEN FOR DINE-IN starting this THURSDAY (1/21/2021)... Posted by China Palace Rockton on Tuesday, January 19, 2021

