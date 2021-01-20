Advertisement

Rockton restaurant to re-open indoor dining Thursday

The China Palace of Rockton recently announced they will be reopening indoor dining Thursday
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockton staple for Chinese food is going along with the new Tier 1 mitigations that is allowing indoor dining for Winnebago County.

The China Palace in Rockton is reopening for dine-in beginning Thursday, January 21 at 4 p.m. The restaurant says hours for dine-in will be the following:

  • Tuesdays-Thursdays & Sundays: 4:00 – 8:30 p.m.
  • Fridays & Saturdays: 4:00 – 9:00 p.m.
  • Mondays: Closed

In addition, the restaurant says they will continue to do carryout. It will only be carryout during lunch time.

Dear Customers, It's been a long time coming, but we WILL BE OPEN FOR DINE-IN starting this THURSDAY (1/21/2021)...

Posted by China Palace Rockton on Tuesday, January 19, 2021

