Rockford FD at scene of family apartment fire

The Rockford Fire Department responded to a four family apartment building that was showing flames.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department is at the scene of a structure fire on Tuesday night.

A four-family apartment building at 9th Street and Brooke Road has fire showing as of 7:07 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department Twitter account.

There are no reports of injuries or road blockages at this time. This story will be updated as new information comes in.

