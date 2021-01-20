Rockford FD at scene of family apartment fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department is at the scene of a structure fire on Tuesday night.

A four-family apartment building at 9th Street and Brooke Road has fire showing as of 7:07 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department Twitter account.

Four family apartment building at 9th Street and Brooke Road. First unit on scene is reporting fire showing. — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) January 20, 2021

There are no reports of injuries or road blockages at this time. This story will be updated as new information comes in.

