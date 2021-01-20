Race to the Discovery Center Museum with new Hot Wheels exhibit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hot Wheels: Race to Win is coming to the Discovery Center Museum with fun activities for three generations of Hot Wheels® fans.

Beginning on Sunday, January 24 and continuing through May 16, the museum invites visitors to build and test the fastest (and safest) speed machines on the planet, using Hot Wheels die-cast cars to experiment and play.

The museum says, “This behind-the-scenes look at the thrilling world of racing investigates the scientific process for designing super-fast cars and helps families who have the need for speed understand how it is achieved.”

There will be a Pit Stop Challenge where visitors can race the clock, and their family and friends to change tires and refuel the car. In addition, a six-lane downhill speed track, booster power track, adjustable angles track, and timing track are just a few of the ways visitors will be able to test their theories regarding the science of racing and cause and effect.

Real race car parts, authentic artifacts, and captivating memorabilia will round out the experience.

“This family learning experience provides hands-on opportunities for parents to explain complex physics concepts in fun ways using the popular Hot Wheels toy cars as they experiment with different principles to see which makes a car go fastest,” said Dr. Jeffrey H. Patchen, president and CEO of the museum that produced the exhibit, The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

“Generations of children have enjoyed the thrill and speed of racing with Hot Wheels, and this new interactive exhibit now brings families together to learn what brings racing to life in a fun and memorable way,” said Julie Freeland, Senior Director, Global Live Events & Attractions, Mattel.

“We are excited to offer families something special with their museum visit,” explains Sarah Wolf, executive director of Discovery Center. “Having an exhibit of this caliber is a great way to reopen and welcome guests back to Discovery Center,” she adds.

Introduced by Mattel in 1968, the “tricked-out” toy cars have come a long way (both in the die-cast and life-size varieties). More than 800 models and 11,000 variations of Hot Wheels cars have been created and more than four billion Hot Wheels die-cast cars have been sold.

Don’t miss the opportunity to push the limits of your imagination and learn about the world of racing in this all-new exhibit. To schedule a visit to the exhibit, register online here. Admission to Discovery Center and Hot Wheels: Race to Win is $11/person for the general public and free to Discovery Center Members and children ages 1 and younger.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.