Need a COVID-19 test? Area mobile testing sites to open

The RPS administration building became a mobile COVID-19 testing site.
The RPS administration building became a mobile COVID-19 testing site.(WIFR)
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing. 

Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. Here is the list of locations throughout the Rockford region:

  • Boone County: January 20-21, 2021 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Boone County Administration Building (1212 Logan Ave., Belvidere)
  • Lee County: January 23-24, 2021 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Dixon Elks (1279 Franklin Grove, Dixon)
  • Ogle County: January 23-24, 2021 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ogle County Health Department (907 Pines Road, Oregon)

Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab.  Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.

