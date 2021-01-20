Advertisement

National Guard soldier from Janesville currently in D.C. helping with security for Inauguration Day

Corporal Jordan Goll left for D.C. on Saturday and isn’t sure when he’ll be home
By Tim Elliott
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Security for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday will include 25,000 members of the U.S. National Guard, hundreds of whom hail from Wisconsin. Corporal Jordan Goll serves in the Illinois National Guard based out of Elgin. He lives across the state line in Janesville with his wife Kristi and their kids.

Kristi say this all happened pretty quick. Jordan got a text on Thursday that he was shipping out and on Saturday he was gone.

“I don’t think it actually like hit me until he was like gone on Saturday there wasn’t a lot of time to process it until he like left,” said Kristi. “I’ve been kind of been an emotional mess. He always has a positive outlook on everything so like he, himself, is like is just kind of like ‘this is just something I have to do’ and I’ve been like so nervous about everything I guess,”

Corporal Goll will be in D.C. as long as he’s needed, although Kristi says she hopes he is home by this weekend. In the meantime, the national’s capital is swarming with security forces as the immediate area around the Capitol building is locked down.

“For that many troops to be out in D.C. right now it’s hard to even fathom.,” said Kristi.

“The National Guard has been a part of every inauguration in American history but never to this extent with this amount of a security role so it’s unique,” said Major Joe Trovato with the Wisconsin National Guard.

Major Trovato says this is what they do: troops go where they are needed.

“We pride ourselves on being a very agile, adaptable, and flexible force and I think we showed throughout the last year,” he said “We can take on any mission at any time and do it to a high degree of quality,”

Kristi and the kids are now just hoping dad stays safe as they wait for him to come home.

“You just don’t know what is going to go on and I guess like that’s the hardest part for me to wrap my head around is all these unknowns that these soldiers are going into,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus has reportedly been found on ice cream produced in eastern China.
Coronavirus found in ice cream
Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child
No basketball in winter high school sports return, IHSA says
Restaurants and bars starving for business can now reopen.. as region one which consists of...
Rockford restaurant owners share their excitement about reopening indoors
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release

Latest News

Kiwanis Club of Rockford to build relationships between youth, law enforcement
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
Winnebago Co. adds 83 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Representative Andrew Chesney, who first won his seat in the Illinois House of Representatives...
Chesney: Pritzker has “strange fascination” with putting prisoners before public
COVID-19 in Illinois
IDPH: Region 1 COVID-19 positivity rate 6.4%, 107 more deaths reported
Money
Grant recipients to be announced after being impacted by COVID-19