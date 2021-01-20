Advertisement

Local leaders partner to give Valentine’s Day cards to area seniors

Donations are accepted now through February 10
Syverson is partnering with local leaders to launch Valentines For Seniors Program
Syverson is partnering with local leaders to launch Valentines For Seniors Program
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 20, 2021
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In an effort to lift the spirits of Illinois’ senior citizen community, State Senator Dave Syverson (R-Rockford) is partnering with Winnebago County Board Chairman Joe Chiarelli, Belvidere Mayor Mike Chamberlain and Representative Jeff Keicher to collect Valentine’s Day cards for their newly introduced Valentines For Seniors Program.

Syverson and his partners are encouraging churches, schools, and community members in Northern Illinois to send Valentine’s Day cards that can be dropped off or mailed to various locations throughout the 35th District. Once all the cards have been collected, they will be delivered to the various long-term care facilities in the district.

The collection of Valentine’s Day cards will run through Wednesday, February 10. Those wishing to participate will have the option to either mail their card or drop it off. For those choosing in-person delivery, please remember to maintain social distancing and to wear a mask when entering the office.

