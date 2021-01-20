Kiwanis Club of Rockford to build relationships between youth, law enforcement

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Kiwanis Club of Rockford is seeing proposals from various organizations to help continue building relationships between area youth and law enforcement.

The Kiwanis Club is asking any 501(c)(3) organizations, neighborhood associations, faith-based entities, or police departments in collaboration with a 501(c)(3) that build relationships between youth ages 10-15 and law enforcement in the City of Rockford, for up to $25,000 per year with the potential of multi-year funding from the Kiwanis Charities of Rockford.

The club is taking applications between now and March 15, 2021.

Interested organizations can request an application by contacting Susan Buzzard at kiwanisclubofrockford@gmail.com.

