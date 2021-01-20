Advertisement

January 20 marks Penguin Awareness Day across the world

Penguins did not originate in Antarctica, as scientists have believed for years, according to a...
Penguins did not originate in Antarctica, as scientists have believed for years, according to a new study by researchers at the University of California, Berkeley.(Source: CNN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIFR) - There are currently over 18 different known species of penguin and some of them have been around the planet for well over 65 million years. They’re a beloved animal thanks to many popular depictions in movies and children’s stories, but they’re also fascinating birds that have piqued the interest of many people all over the world.

Every year, the penguin population shrinks at an alarming rate and most of the world doesn’t realize this because they don’t get to see “real” penguins in their natural habitat. That’s why Penguin Awareness Day is such a good opportunity to learn more about penguins and understand the situation they’re in.

Raising awareness about penguins is seen by many as a way to communicate with people about the impending dangers of climate change. If people can see how these birds are being affected, perhaps they will make changes to their lives.

Laboratories and scientific institutions worldwide became increasingly interested in Penguin Awareness Day after 2010. Their main aim is to highlight their penguin-related research and get the public interested in conservation.

Penguin Awareness Day is, for that reason, an opportunity for everyone involved in the life of penguins to chip in and talk about this vital creature. Remember, the penguin is the largest animal to venture into the heart of Antarctica to breed. It is a tough little cookie and worth celebrating.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus has reportedly been found on ice cream produced in eastern China.
Coronavirus found in ice cream
Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child
No basketball in winter high school sports return, IHSA says
Restaurants and bars starving for business can now reopen.. as region one which consists of...
Rockford restaurant owners share their excitement about reopening indoors
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release

Latest News

There is already a bobblehead of Inauguration Day Bernie Sanders that went viral that is...
Bernie Sanders Inauguration Day bobblehead unveiled
Kiwanis Club of Rockford to build relationships between youth, law enforcement
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
Winnebago Co. adds 83 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Representative Andrew Chesney, who first won his seat in the Illinois House of Representatives...
Chesney: Pritzker has “strange fascination” with putting prisoners before public