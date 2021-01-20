Advertisement

James Robinson earns spot on PFWA All-Rookie team

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (30) runs the ball for a first down during the...
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (30) runs the ball for a first down during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla.(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WIFR) - James Robinson isn’t one to take credit or even like to acknowledge his own accomplishments, but the undrafted rookie added another accolade to his impressive first season in the NFL on Tuesday.

The Pro Football Writers of America named Robinson to the 2020 All-Rookie team.

The Rockford native racked up 1,070 yards on the ground and seven touchdowns on 240 carries. Robinson finished just 34 yards shy of the record for rushing yards by an undrafted rookie. He also caught the ball 49 times for 344 yards and three touchdowns.

His 1,414 yards from scrimmage were the most ever by an undrafted rookie. He missed the final two games of the season with an ankle injury.

Robinson is one of five finalists for the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year award. You can vote for the Lutheran grad here.

