Advertisement

Illinois Federation of Teachers launches statewide COVID-19 tracker

(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (KWQC) - The Illinois Federation of Teachers (IFT) announced the launch of the IFT COVID Tracker.

In a news release, IFT says the new interactive website is designed to help track coronavirus-related health and safety concerns in real-time for schools and campuses across the state. This information will be utilized by unions and communities in their efforts to ensure safe learning and working conditions.

The IFT COVID Tracker helps to gather that data by crowdsourcing reports of health and safety violations and concerns identified by staff members, parents and community members.

The site includes a mapping tool that shows district-by-district information reported to the IFT to help identify issues in each area. The tracker also shows all school-related outbreaks as reported on the IDPH COVID-19 School Outbreaks dashboard. IFT says the data will help its unions draw comparisons between various areas and identify any potential “hot spots.”

“Some employers are working closely with their local unions to prioritize health and safety for employees and students, but others are ignoring the science and our members’ voices in important conversations about reopening,” said IFT President Dan Montgomery. “The IFT COVID Tracker gives our members and the community a place to report issues and concerns so we have a central source of data about school and campus safety that we can point to as we work to develop local agreements surrounding safety issues.”

Members can submit reports of cases or unsafe conditions in their workplaces on the website’s homepage by clicking “Submit a Report.” IFT says all submitted reports will be reviewed and remain anonymous. Members can also share their personal stories and concerns about safety on the website.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child
Coronavirus has reportedly been found on ice cream produced in eastern China.
Coronavirus found in ice cream
Donald Trump (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Trump’s Facebook, Instagram pages restored
Small business "Yes, we're open" sign.
Indoor restaurant, bar service returns to Region 1, IDPH says
Jessica Short | Chicago police | Associated Press
Belvidere woman robs 4 Chicago convenience stores in less than hour, prosecutors say

Latest News

Stellantis speaks to the public for the first time over a virtual press conference earlier today.
Stellantis booms on the company’s first day on the stock market
The Rockford Fire Department responded to a four family apartment building that was showing...
Rockford FD at scene of family apartment fire
FPL OPEN FOR BUSINESS
Freeport Public Library open for business
A Day Away from Inauguration
A day away from inauguration for Biden
Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65