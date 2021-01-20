Advertisement

Illinois Conservation Police seeks public opinion on recreation activities

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to take part in a survey on outdoor recreation activity and on the work of the Illinois Conservation Police Officers.

The survey, officials say “Provides an opportunity for the public to provide guidance on CPO enforcement efforts and priorities, interactions with CPOs, safety education efforts, and community relations.”

“We want and need to hear from the public on how we can better dedicate our efforts to protect the people and the natural resources of Illinois,” said IDNR Office of Law Enforcement Director Timothy Tyler. “I encourage everyone to take a few minutes to take the online survey and give us their views on our work and how we can best meet our mission in the months and years ahead.”

The free survey will be available on the IDNR website at the link below through Feb. 15, 2021.

