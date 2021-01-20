Highland women’s basketball returns to the court with plenty of local talent

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A year removed from not competing, Highland women’s basketball is back on the court preparing for its season opener on Wednesday.

The Cougars did not field a team in 2019-2020, due to a lack of players and a head coaching vacancy.

Blake Becke is now in charge of the program. He spent five years coaching at Pearl City and spent several years as a referee in the area.

Becke has down a nice job of recruiting local talent. Eight of the 11 players on the roster comes Northwest Illinois, including former Aquin star Abby Barr and Eastland state champion Meredith Janssen. Becke said both have been really good leaders for the team. He said it was a challenge to prepare for his first season in the middle of a pandemic, but said the women have done a great job of staying together.

“One of our biggest strengths is the team unity,” said Becke. “I think the players that we have here, a lot of them know each other from when they were younger. They have a good rapport already. So there’s a good bond I think within the team. I really believe in the strength of the power of girls basketball in this area.”

“It’s no secret that our small school basketball has been some of the best in the state for a while. We’ve been lucky enough to get some of the top talent from around here and mix it with some other players. I think it’ll be nice to feature the NUIC and NIC-10 here in the area.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.